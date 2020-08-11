TD Securities Increases Real Matters (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Price Target to $60.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCBOF opened at $37.75 on Friday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26.

