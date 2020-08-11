TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTDKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TDK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TDK has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that TDK will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

