Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target to $14.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ETH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $336.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,956,894.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 156,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.