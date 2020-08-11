Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $100,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $34.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,418.57. 7,505,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,232,063. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,328.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.02. The company has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.84, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $850.06.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,427.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,377 shares of company stock worth $65,858,774 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

