TheStreet Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to “B-“

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FF traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,574. The firm has a market cap of $610.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 60.74% and a return on equity of 24.87%.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.
