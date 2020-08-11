TheStreet Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to “B-“

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FF traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,574. The firm has a market cap of $610.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 60.74% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 10.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 11.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.