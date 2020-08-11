TheStreet Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 61,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $617.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 60.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 75.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 11.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 10.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

