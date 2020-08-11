Thomas P. Salice Sells 4,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $39,465,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $953.45. 2,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $955.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $854.93 and a 200 day moving average of $765.17.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
