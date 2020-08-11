Thomas P. Salice Sells 4,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $39,465,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $953.45. 2,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $955.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $854.93 and a 200 day moving average of $765.17.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 49.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.