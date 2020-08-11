Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Thor Industries by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.59. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.