Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TTSH opened at $2.00 on Friday. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

