Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TTSH opened at $2.00 on Friday. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.
Tile Shop Company Profile
