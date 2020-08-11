Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Total by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Total by 40.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 33.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE TOT opened at $38.94 on Friday. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

