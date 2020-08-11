Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 29,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,184% compared to the average daily volume of 463 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,885.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,771. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

