Traders Purchase Large Volume of Datadog Call Options (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 33,324 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 15,147 call options.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $15,433,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,954,426.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $5,624,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,827,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,998,798 shares of company stock valued at $242,067,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion and a PE ratio of -3,764.00. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

