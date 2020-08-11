TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to $12.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $14.75 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

