Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Trading Down 3.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, 4,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trilogy International Partners from $1.70 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

