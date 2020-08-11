Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $721,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,131.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,150 shares of company stock worth $3,173,008. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 311,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

