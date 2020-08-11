Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,411. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.