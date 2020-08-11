Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,290 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $12.07. 5,632,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,604. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.