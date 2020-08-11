Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 15.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 47.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 563,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,511,000 after buying an additional 69,345 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 401,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,350 shares of company stock worth $9,361,690. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,819. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

