Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 236.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.36. The company had a trading volume of 854,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,860. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,939 shares of company stock worth $10,582,964 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

