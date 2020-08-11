Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,670 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,454. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

