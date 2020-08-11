Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 955 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,626. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.79.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $395,559. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

