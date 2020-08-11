Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $367,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 70.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $3,684,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 143.9% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.79.

BIIB stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

