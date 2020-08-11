Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

NYSE:UBER opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,000 shares of company stock worth $7,032,220 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,576,000 after buying an additional 3,308,449 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,551,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,190,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $452,050,000 after buying an additional 2,037,197 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

