UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

