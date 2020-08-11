Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 10,269 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 155,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,257. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

