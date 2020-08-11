Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Raised to $46.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $167,703.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Upland Software by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Upland Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

