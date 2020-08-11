USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

USAK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.26. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy W. Guin acquired 10,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Also, Director Robert E. Creager bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $110,425. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USA Truck by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 13.1% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 19.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in USA Truck in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in USA Truck by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

