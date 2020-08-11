ValuEngine Upgrades Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ferguson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of FERGY opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

