Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the quarter. Parsley Energy accounts for approximately 4.5% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,230,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

