Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,073 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 5.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 346,578 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,604. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.