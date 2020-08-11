Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.8% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $15.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.12. 1,663,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,180. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $348.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

