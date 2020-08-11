Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,152 shares during the quarter. Post makes up 2.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.12% of Post worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 23.5% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Post by 239.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 348,886 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Post by 152.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 255,924 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $4,112,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Post by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.24. 552,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,942. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Post’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

