Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,496.10. 1,288,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,485.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.70. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

