Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Reduced by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.4% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,117. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

