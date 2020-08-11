Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 125,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,188. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.