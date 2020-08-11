Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after buying an additional 1,033,186 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.43. 6,852,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,590,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

