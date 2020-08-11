Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $48.38. 298,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,339. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57.

