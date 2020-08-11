Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,260 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 5.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.81. 1,866,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,551. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82.

