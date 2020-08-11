Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

VAW traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.99. 64,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,423. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $135.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

