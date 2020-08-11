Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,031. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

