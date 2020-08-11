Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 141,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

