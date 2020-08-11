Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $12.98 on Friday. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.54.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. Equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,888.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 14,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $198,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 212,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,924.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 11.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Veritone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.