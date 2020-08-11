ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $26.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

