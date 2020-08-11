ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $26.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.
In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
