ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $35.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.
Shares of VIAC stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $51.06.
In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
