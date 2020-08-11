ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $35.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

