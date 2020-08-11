Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology reported mixed second quarter results wherein earnings topped the estimates but revenues missed the same. The company witnessed growth in the medical and automotive markets in China during the reported quarter. Further, the company witnessed recovery in the Asian markets during the reported quarter which was a major positive. Also, strong momentum of resistors across industrial, millitary and medical markets was a positive. Growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars remain tailwinds. However, coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty and economic volatility globally are major concerns for the company in the near term. Softness in automotive market and commercial avionics space remains an overhang. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VSH. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,123.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.