Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded by BofA Securities to Neutral

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,123.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

