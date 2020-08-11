Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOYA. ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,722,000 after purchasing an additional 537,203 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,333 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,598 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 268.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,761 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

