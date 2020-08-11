Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Guggenheim currently has $140.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.37.

NYSE:DIS opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.42. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

