Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $146.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.37.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.56, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

