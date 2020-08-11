WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 177,324 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,916,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $480,680 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Argus lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

J traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 677,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

